Edmond Memorial’s Eli Cordy and Edmond North’s Jaxon Randall wrestle at the 152-pound match in the Three Dog Night triangular meet Thursday night at Edmond Santa Fe.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
North’s 19th city championship closest one yet
DEREK PARKER | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North won its 19th-straight Three Dog Night tri-dual on Thursday, beating Edmond Memorial in a close 33-30 match and Edmond Santa Fe 73-0. Memorial defeated Santa Fe 72-10 to round out the dual.
The Huskies opening win over Memorial didn’t come without controversy, as every single match down the stretch affected the outcome.
Husky wrestlers cheer on a teammate during the Three Dog Night triangular matches on Thursday night at Edmond Santa Fe.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial coaches and players cheer on a wrestler during the Three Dog Night triangular matches on Thursday night at Edmond Santa Fe.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial’s Cole Carroll got the win at 170 pounds over Edmond North’s Ethan Ooten during the Three Dog Night triangular matches on Thursday night at Edmond Santa Fe.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Eli Cordy got the win over Edmond North's Jaxon Randall at 152 pounds during the Three Dog Night triangular matches on Thursday night at Edmond Santa Fe.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Hudson Hollander got the win by fall at 195 pounds over Edmond Santa Fe's Jeremiah Brewer during the Three Dog Night triangular matches on Thursday night at Edmond Santa Fe.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Garett Johnson got the win by fall over Edmond Santa Fe's Louis Almeida at 120 pounds during the Three Dog Night triangular matches on Thursday night at Edmond Santa Fe.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Noah Kenney got the win at 182 pounds over Edmond Santa Fe's Nathan Touan during the Three Dog Night triangular matches on Thursday night at Edmond Santa Fe.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Jake McCain got the win by fall at 132 pounds over Edmond Santa Fe's Nathan Campbell during the Three Dog Night triangular matches on Thursday night at Edmond Santa Fe.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Jackson Oplotnik topped Edmond North's Cade Ballard at 145 pounds during the Three Dog Night triangular matches on Thursday night at Edmond Santa Fe.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Braden Bowman got the win over Edmond Memorial's Ben Mower at 160 pounds during the Three Dog Night triangular matches on Thursday night at Edmond Santa Fe.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North’s Ethan Ooten tries to corral Edmond Memorial’s Cole Carroll at 170 pounds during the Three Dog Night triangular matches on Thursday night at Edmond Santa Fe.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North’s Trey Bowman got the win at 182 pounds over Edmond Memorial’s Noah Kenney during the Three Dog Night triangular matches on Thursday night at Edmond Santa Fe.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Santa Fe's Yamasi Redeagle won at 138 pounds over Edmond Memorial's Jalen Adams during the Three Dog Night triangular matches on Thursday night at Edmond Santa Fe.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Memorial held a 31-27 lead headed into their final match, despite having a forfeit at 106 that gave North six points. Up four, all Memorial’s Trey Bowman had to do in the 182-pound bout versus North’s Noah Kenney was not get pinned or lose to technical fall. Bowman earned himself three stall warnings throughout and was disqualified with just eight seconds remaining in the match, which earned the Huskies six points and took one away from Memorial to end it at 33-30.
“We knew going in that Memorial had a really strong team, probably one of the strongest team’s they’ve had in a long time,” said North head coach Andy Schneider. “Hats off to them, they had some upset wins in there. Probably the ugliest win I’ve ever been a part of. They fought tooth and nail and came ready to wrestle tonight.”
Had Memorial won under first-year head coach Will Delk, it would’ve been the first time someone other than Edmond North had taken the Edmond City Championship in nearly two decades.
But despite the close controversy of the loss, Delk said he and his team won’t be looking for any excuses.
“Stalling out of a match is unacceptable.” Delk said. “I’m a firm believer in not making excuses. Officials get in matches all the time. I did not give them that excuse for the reason why we lost. We lost because our dudes didn’t take care of business and it allowed the ref to get in the match.”
North got off to a hot start, as all three North wrestlers pinned their Bulldog opponents. In the first match, Gabe Mullaney wrestled Hudson Hollander at 195, and pinned him with 32 seconds remaining in the first period. In the following matches, North’s Christian Cantu pinned Olen Learned midway through the second period at 220 and the Huskies Jordan Iwuchukwu pinned Gavin Fleck near the end of the first period.
Following the first three matches North held a 18-0 lead, but Memorial began their comeback starting with their star Cruz Aguilar. He scored three takedowns in total on Aiden Godbehere, earning seven back points to coast to a 17-2 tech fall. At 120, Memorial’s Garrett Johnson beat Hayden Flaherty 18-4 to outscore the Huskies 25-6 at 106 and 120.
At 126, Brock Harris grinded out a win over Aydin Little for Memorial, scoring all four of his points in the third period to cut the overall lead to 16-12. At 132, Jake McCain pinned Daxton Defrange in 17 seconds to give the Bulldogs the team lead.
The Bulldogs won the next three matches by decision before North’s Braden Bowman won a close 6-5 decision over Ben Mower at 160.
At 170, the Bulldog’s Cole Carrol earned a 3-1 overtime win over Ethan Ooten with a takedown with eight seconds remaining to set up the final match.
North had five pins and one tech fall in their dual against Santa Fe in the 73-0 rout. Santa Fe’s Yamasi Redeagle earned a minor decision win over Memorial’s Jalen Adams to give the Wolves four points. Their other six points were due to Memorial’s forfeit at 106.
