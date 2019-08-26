The Edmond North Huskies pushed their win streak to three as they topped the Edmond Santa Fe Wolves in straight sets at Siberian Gymnasium Monday night.
“I just told them that they did a good job staying calm under pressure,” said first-year Edmond North head coach Jaclyn Burroughs. “Which has been a struggle so far this year. The atmosphere and the intensity could have riled them up but they remained calm. And whenever Santa Fe scored a few points or went on some runs we still remained calm so I was proud of them for that.”
After the Wolves would take a 3-1 lead in the first set, the Huskies went on the attack, taking the lead and never giving it back.
As the score was tied at five by Edmond Santa Fe’s Madison Edwards, Edmond North would take control as the Lipscomb University commit Kamryn Bacus served, scoring eight unanswered points including two ace serves. The run proved too much for Edmond Santa Fe as North would take the set 25-16.
The second set North started slow with a pair of serves not reaching the playable court. This sparked a back-and-forth set between the two teams until the score reached 13-11 in favor of Santa Fe. The largest run both teams were able to put together stood at three until North would slingshot ahead of Fe with a run of six unanswered points which stopped because of another serving error by North.
Santa Fe went on a run of their own near the end of the set as they were able to close the gap to one. As the score stood at 22-21, North, coming out of a timeout, would score two with a kill by Lily DeGraceand an ace serve by Bacus before a block by Sarah Holmes forced the set clincher.
In the third set, North came out of a timeout down 10-8 and racked off six unanswered points to take the lead 14-10. This forced the Wolves to call a timeout, but it would not help as the Huskies scored four more unanswered points. The Wolves would call a second timeout at 18-10, but North would take the set 25-14.
Edmond North improves to 8-1 on the season, their only loss came in a five-set brawl with Victory Christian in the championship game in the Tulsa Union Tournament. The Huskies had beaten Victory Christian earlier in the same tournament.
The Huskies will battle the Deer Creek Antlers Thursday at 6 p.m.
“I haven’t seen Deer Creek play yet this year but I’m excited,” Burroughs said. “I think they’ll probably be a good ball control team so I’m excited to see how we stack up against them.”
After the Wolves’ second loss to the Huskies this season, the first coming on Aug. 17 at the Tulsa Union Tournament, Edmond Santa Fe drops to an even overall record of 4-4.
