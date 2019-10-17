The Edmond North volleyball team had two clean sweeps on Tuesday night to advance to the state tournament, defeating both Northwest Classen and Moore 3-0.
“Our goal was to play our hardest no matter what the score was and I feel like we did that,” head coach Jacklyn Burroughs said.
Morgan Goerke stepped up in the win over Moore, making a postseason adjustment to make an impact offensively. She finished with five kills overall in the match against Moore.
Edmond North dropped two matches at the end of the season to Har-Ber and Edmond Memorial, and that may have been just what the Huskies needed to help them re-focus headed into this postseason.
“The end of our regular season was a reality check for the girls,” Burroughs said. “We lost a few games in a row, so we had a talk about what we needed to do moving forward, and I think after a few tough losses late in the season the girls have stepped it up in practice and have been more focused.”
The girls were certainly focused against Moore, outscoring the Lions 75-30 in three sets to advance to the state tournament. The first set finished at 25-14, before back-to-back 25-8 sets advanced the Huskies.
Kamryn Bacus finished with 20 total kills on 39% hitting percentage against Moore. The next closest Husky was Lily DeGrace with eight, then Goerke with five. Gracie Burleson finished with three aces, and Karter Hilliard finished with the only blocks in the contest with two.
Overall, Edmond North finished with 44 kills on 40% hitting percentage, five aces, and just five errors.
Coach Burroughs had been stressing the importance of focusing heading deep into the postseason, and avoiding the highs and lows of the game.
“Hopefully we can take that consistency of focus and energy and effort into state,” she said.
Before dropping some of their last regular season matches, the Huskies started out the season white-hot, winning 18 straight matches and not losing until late September.
Edmond North now looks to intra-city rival Deer Creek in the state tournament, which will be held in Claremoore on Monday.
Deer Creek finished 27-5 on the season, as Edmond North won the regular season match 3-0. The first set had a close 25-22 finish, before the Huskies went on to finish strong with 25-16 and 25-15 set wins.
The Huskies face off against the Antlers at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.