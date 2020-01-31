Edmond North got a big, single-point decision from 195-pound Gabe Mulaney to help rock the Huskies past the Class 6A No. 13 Yukon Millers Tuesday night at Yukon High School.
Head coach Andy Schneider put emphasis on Mulaney’s success in the bout as a big reason why the fourth-ranked Huskies improved to 9-1 in duals this season.
Huskies improved to 9-1 on the season with a 43-22 win last night over Yukon in the annual SchneiderBowl. Watch Gabe Mullaney with the big takedown to secure a key 2-1 victory in his match. @north_edmond @edmondsun pic.twitter.com/ygHXrVPlGk— ENHS Wrestling (@ENHSWrestling) January 29, 2020
Mulaney transitioned a single-leg takedown shot into a full-body lift of his opponent Conner Columbus. After that, all Mulaney had to do was make sure he was on top when the two 195-pounders hit the mat. Mulaney took the match off the single takedown 2-1, upsetting owrestle.com’s sixth-ranked 195-pound wrestler in Columbus.
Schneider also mentioned another point of emphasis, pointing to 145-pounder Beaux Dolf’s win against Jacob Minkes. Dolf was filling in for an injury at the 145-slot, and his major earned North another four team points in his 13-4 decision.
North also got five pin-fall wins in the 21-point victory. Garrett McBride started the match with a pin of Jackson Bodine, and after Yukon got six team points of their own at 120, North’s Nate Becker gave the Huskies a three-point difference come a single weight class later.
Becker’s pin eliminated what would be Yukon’s last lead of the night.
North got a 4-0 decision win from Ayden Little at 132, and Austin Mason blew things open with a first-period win at 138. At the time, Mason’s victory made it 21-9 Huskies.
Jaxon Randall and Trey Bowman found pins at 152 and 182, respectively, and the Huskies took the Tuesday dual by an overall score of 43-22.
North now awaits 6A behemoth and second-ranked Choctaw on Feb. 4. Choctaw, undefeated, bested Edmond Memorial this Tuesday night.
Edmond North 43, Yukon 22
106: Edmond North’s Garrett McBride pins Jackson Bodine, 0:24.
113: Yukon’s Jonah Hanscom defeats Aiden Godbehere, 4-2.
120: Yukon’s Cooper Mahaffey pins Hayden Flaherty, 1:28.
126: Edmond North’s Nate Becker pins Brady Ramsey, 5:39.
132: Edmond North’s Ayden Little defeats Bryce Goucher, 4-0.
138: Edmond North’s Austin Mason pins Hunter Smith, 0:15.
145: Edmond North’s Beaux Dolf majors Jacob Minkes, 13-4.
152: Edmond North’s Jaxon Randall pins Jaiden London, 1:30.
160: Edmond North’s Ethan Ooten defeats Austin Billy, 3-0.
170: Yukon’s Nate Hahn pins Joshua Leasau, 2:11.
182: Edmond North’s Trey Bowman pins Ryan Snodgrass, 3:36.
195: Edmond North’s Gabe Mullaney defeats Conner Columbus, 2-1.
220: Yukon’s Corbin Gordon majors Christian Cantu, 8-0.
285: Yukon’s Lane Parks defeats Jordan Iwuchukwu, 3-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.