After a winless 2018 season, the Edmond North Huskies defeated intra-city rival Edmond Memorial 21-20 in their third game of the season.
Both teams were winless headed into what would be an energized, chippy matchup, with North sitting at 0-2 with losses to Yukon and Edmond Santa Fe, and Memorial at 0-1 after facing Stillwater.
North’s go-ahead touchdown came after a big punt block from the Huskies set themselves up deep in Bulldog territory. Entwistle used his arm and his legs to lead North into the redzone, capping the drive off with a 14-yard pass to Zack Russell.
Ryan Mann was detrimental to the Bulldog's defense, being Entwistle’s favorite target on the night, moving the chain four times late in the game.
Down 21-14 with 8 minutes left in the game, Memorial’s Trace Evans connected with J.J. Ruff on a 39-yard pass to set the Bulldogs up in the red-zone. Memorial lined up in the wildcat formation, and sent Mason Williams into the end zone from 4 yards out to put the Bulldogs down by 1. Ryan Bussert was set to tie the game up with the PAT, but Jeffery Moore sprinted by and sent the ball back, what would eventually be the game-winning play.
“I’m really proud of this team to come out here and get this win,” Edmond North head coach Tanner Roof said. “Immensely proud, they’ve overcome adversity and they’re very well deserving of this win.”
Memorial’s last chance came with around 2 minutes left, when they forced North to punt and started their last drive on their own 39.
Evans completed one 14-yard pass on the last drive, but threw four straight incompletions to give the Huskies the ball back and seal the game. North’s Christian Cantu was vital to the last defensive stand, applying consistent pressure to Evans from the defensive line.
“One thing we really harped on this week was discipline,” Roof said. “Pay attention to the little things, something I felt like we weren’t really good at the week before. Felt like it paid off tonight.”
North dominated the first quarter of the game, forcing a turnover on the first drive of the game and scoring 14 points off big passing plays.
On the first drive of the game from Memorial, North’s Lebron Jones intercepted Trace Evans’ first pass attempt of the game to set the Huskies up deep in Bulldog territory. Edmond North’s Colby Entwistle rolled out on 3rd and goal, and hit Lennon Shadegg for the 10-yard touchdown.
On the very first play of the Huskies third drive, Ethan Barnes beat the Bulldogs’ secondary, with Entwistle hitting him in full-stride for an 84-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.
Memorial retaliated in the second quarter, responding with two touchdowns of their own. With 5 minutes left before half, Evans aired it out, finding J.J. Ruff in the end zone for a 40-yard passing touchdown, all of it through the air.
Next week, Memorial takes on Deer Creek, and North has a bye before taking on Putnam City North the week after.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.