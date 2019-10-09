SHAWNEE — Tyler Goza and Tally Smith led the Edmond North Huskies to third place finishes in the OBU Invitational Cross Country Extravaganza at Gordon Cooper Tech Center on Thursday.
The North boys finished behind Norman and Choctaw in the team race and Goza finished in the No. 3 spot with a time of 17:05.47.
Adrian Hernandez with a time of 18:31.97 was No. 28 and Jaden Redmond had a 18:37.41. Both earned top-30 medals for their efforts. Close to a medal finish were No. 31 Jackson Louderback in 18:37.72 and No. 33 Brayden Wilkins in 18:41.47.
Displacers for the Huskies were Carson Royce and Chase McMannis.
The North girls had all five runners qualify for top-30 awards as the Lady Huskies finished behind Norman and Moore in the team race. Smith had the best time, covering the 5K course in 21:04.97.
Other medalists included No. 16 Camryn Kirkland in 22:03.06 followed closely by No. 17 Elizabeth Nowlin in 22:05.06. Hannah Jackson ran a 22:25.72 good for 22nd, and No. 24 Baylee Thein had a clocking of 22:30.50.
Displacers were Kylie Boggs and Blake Tarzia.
