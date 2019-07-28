TULSA — The West beat the East 109-89 in the large school All-State boys basketball game Thursday night at the Oral Roberts University Mabee Center.
Jaylen O'Conner of Santa Fe was the lone area representative in the game. He finished with nine points.
"It was a good experience being my last high school game and to meet new people," said O'Conner, who will play at the next level at Western Texas College in Snyder, Texas.
The Wolves made it to just one Class 6A state tournament during O'Conner's time, but it was very memorable. That occurred when O'Conner was a junior. Santa Fe opened with a thrilling 65-63 victory over Putnam City West in the quarterfinals at Catoosa. That set up a semifinal showdown against top-ranked and heavily favored Broken Arrow, also at the Mabee Center.
The game was tight throughout, but the Wolves eventually prevailed, 59-54, with O'Conner coming up clutch down the stretch.
O'Conner hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 3:40 left and on the next possession buried another from long distance to give Santa Fe the lead for good.
O'Conner hadn't scored a point in the state tournament prior to those two baskets. The following night saw the Wolves come up just short in a 65-58 defeat against Putnam City North in the championship game.
"That was the first thing I thought of coming out here," O'Conner said. ”I am always going to have that memory."
Shemar Smith of Norman — a University of Central Oklahoma commit — finished with a game-high 23 points for the West. Stillwater's Hunter Staten paced the East with 16 points.
The game was close for a while. The West was ahead 24-22 after the first quarter and 51-45 at the half.
The West then extended its advantage to 84-68 after three periods and was never seriously threatened in the final stanza.
