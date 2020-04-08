NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma Christian finished at No. 11 in the final edition of the Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll, released Friday.
OC had been in the top 10 in every poll for 2019-20 except for the preseason one (when the Eagles were No. 15) and the final one, in which the Eagles dropped four spots despite not playing during the last three weeks. The Eagles, like every other NCAA Division II program, had their season suddenly ended last month due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Eagles rose as high as No. 6 in the poll, matching the highest national ranking achieved by any OC athletic program during the university's Division II era, which began with the 2012-13 season.
In their six tournaments against Division II competition this season, the Eagles won three times, finished second twice and third once. OC posted an 80-4-1 mark in Division II play and didn't have a losing record against any Division II team, splitting with No. 6 Arkansas Tech, No. 21 Colorado State-Pueblo and California-San Diego while going 3-1 head-to-head against No. 10 St. Mary's (Texas).
Georgia Southwestern State moved into the No. 1 spot in the final poll, receiving 15 of 23 first-place votes and 566 points. Barry (Fla.), the previous No. 1, fell to No. 2 but still received five first-place votes and 551 points. Lynn (Fla.) was third with two first-place votes and 516 points, followed by Columbus State (Ga.) with 462 points and South Carolina-Aiken with 440 points.
Arkansas Tech, with 439 points, was sixth, with Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) seventh with 408 points. West Florida received a first-place vote and was eighth 387 points. Lee (Tenn.) was ninth with 359 points, with St. Mary's (349 points) edging out OC (345 points) for the final spot in the top 10.
Joining St. Mary's and OC in the poll from the Lone Star Conference was No. 24 St. Edward's (Texas).
