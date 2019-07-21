Six bowlers have joined Oklahoma Christian's men's roster for the 2019-20 season, OC coach James Hayes said Wednesday.
Signing with the Eagles were:
• Javin French, a freshman from Bryant, Ark., who has steadily developed after taking up bowling as a high school freshman;
• Mike Gredler, a freshman from Killeen, Texas, who ranks among that state's best prep bowlers;
• Mitchell Leonard, a freshman from St. Charles, Ill., a member of the St. Charles North High School team that finished eighth in the Illinois prep state tournament in 2018 and 2019;
• Taylor Maxfield, a freshman from Rogers, Ark., a two-handed bowler who was named as the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's bowler of the year after winning the Class 6A individual title;
• Seth Morgan, a freshman from Benton, Ark., who was the Arkansas Class 5A individual champion and the Wendy's state player of the year; and
• Hunter Salisbury, a freshman from Barling, Ark., who led Fort Smith Southside High School to the Arkansas 7A/6A title in 2018.
On the OC roster, they will join eight returning bowlers: Jonathan Beyer, a sophomore from Dallas; Sam Butler, a sophomore from Texarkana, Texas; Elijah Delagarza, a sophomore from San Antonio; Jacob Hastings, a sophomore from McKinney, Texas; Josh Imhoff, a sophomore from Cabot, Ark.; Leotis Johnson Jr., a sophomore from Chicago; Cole Stillman, a junior from Cabot, Ark.; and Colin White, a sophomore from Colorado Springs, Colo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.