Oklahoma Christian's baseball program will host a golf fundraiser at Rose Creek Golf Club in Edmond on Nov. 1, OC coach Lonny Cobble said Friday.
The tournament will use a four-person scramble format and will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Prizes will be offered for the first- and second-place teams and long-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests will be held on certain holes.
A four-person team will cost $500, which will include green fees, range balls, use of a golf cart, lunch after the round, a gift bag and an OC baseball cap. Hole sponsorship will cost $100 each and will include name or company recognition with a phone number and email address.
Checks payable to "OC Baseball" need to be received by Oct. 30. Checks can be sent to Oklahoma Christian University, Attention: Lonny Cobble, Box 11000, Oklahoma City, OK 73136.
For more information, contact Cobble at lonny.cobble@oc.edu or (405) 922-1032.
