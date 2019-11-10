Two previous times in Lone Star Conference soccer play this season, Oklahoma Christian had competed in an overtime game only to lose on a golden goal by the opponent. Unfortunately for the Eagles, the third time wasn't a charm.
Jose Vazquez scored the game-winner for visiting Dallas Baptist (Texas) in the fourth minute of overtime, giving the Patriots a 2-1 win over OC on a soggy Wednesday night at the Eagle Soccer Field. The game had been moved up a day due to concerns about Thursday's forecast and the kickoff was delayed for about 45 minutes by a thunderstorm and lightning.
Dallas Baptist (4-12-1, 2-7 LSC) won its second straight game and avenged a 2-1 loss to the Eagles in a nonconference game in Dallas on Sept. 21. DBU and OC (5-10, 2-7) are in a four-way tie for eighth in the 11-team LSC with six standings points apiece.
With the storm passed, OC took a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute when D'Waylan McIntosh's pass found Tate Tettleton and the freshman from Norman scored his first collegiate goal, beating DBU goalkeeper Tristian Olvera. Tettleton, who played a season-high 50 minutes, almost scored again in the 48th minute, but his shot banged off the crossbar.
The Patriots — who outshot OC 14-9 — tied the match in the 53rd minute, when Vazquez sent in a cross from the right side that Abraham Garcia volleyed into the net from about 10 yards out.
Dallas Baptist mostly controlled the action during the brief overtime period. Vazquez collected the ball off a deflection, touched it two or three times while looking for an opening, then fired past OC goalkeeper Anthony Trabichet to end the game.
Trabichet finished with four saves, while Olvera had three for the Patriots.
The Eagles had lost previous OT games this season to LSC foes Lubbock Christian (Texas) and Texas-Tyler. OC did win a nonconference game on a golden goal, beating Oklahoma Baptist.
OC will finish its season on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. against St. Edward's (Texas). Nine seniors will be recognized after the game – Anthony Wittenberg, Jaiden van der Heijden, Vinicius Alves, Victor Silva, Stephen Tower, Landon Pope, Jeremy Martinez, Derrick Karake and Diego Vazquez.
