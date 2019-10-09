LUBBOCK, Texas — Oklahoma Christian ran the gamut of emotions in overtime on Saturday afternoon at Lubbock Christian, and unfortunately for the Eagles, disappointment was the final emotion they experienced.
Lubbock Christian stopped two point-blank shots in the third minute of overtime, either of which could have given OC the win, before Fernando Flores scored on a breakaway in the fifth minute of the extra period to give the Chaparrals a 2-1 win at the LCU Soccer Field.
That turn of events denied OC (4-4, 1-2 Lone Star Conference) what would have been an impressive sweep of a pair of road games against LSC foes and put Lubbock Christian (6-3, 2-1) into tie for second place in the league standings.
Flores converted a penalty kick in the 12th minute after OC's Jaiden van der Heijden was called for a foul in the penalty box. But the Eagles received a chance from the spot, too, in the 55th minute, thanks to a hand-ball call against Lubbock Christian. Diego Vazquez converted for his third goal of the season, tying the game.
Both teams' goalkeepers made outstanding saves in the closing minutes. Maxime Trabichet had a breakaway for OC in the 73rd minute, but Lubbock Christian goalkeeper Braxton Thorne delivered a kick save to keep the score tied.
In the 90th minute, OC's Anthony Trabichet stopped a point-blank shot by Tariq Bakkali that seemed destined to give the Chaparrals the lead. Anthony Trabichet made four saves, while Thorne had seven.
In overtime, Thorne stymied OC's Vinicius Alves on a shot from inside the penalty box, but couldn't cover the rebound, which went to Pedro Ribeira. Ribeira shot from inside the six-yard box, but a Lubbock Christian defender cleared away the ball at the last possible moment, keeping the Chaparrals alive.
OC turned the ball over at midfield in the 95th minute. Lubbock Christian's Richie Vaca-Cordova gained control and sent a leading pass to a charging Flores, who won his one-on-one battle with Anthony Trabichet, ending the game.
After four straight road games, the Eagles now will play four straight home games, starting next Saturday afternoon against NCAA Division II newcomer Texas-Tyler, which joined OC in moving into the LSC for this season.
