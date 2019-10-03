NORMAN — Fresh off two tournament wins, Oklahoma Christian leapt nine spots to No. 6 in the latest Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll, released Friday.
The No. 6 ranking is the highest for OC in the program's NCAA Division II era, which began with the 2012-13 season. The Eagles rose as high as No. 9 in the coaches' poll last November, which before Friday was the highest national ranking ever achieved by any OC athletic team in the Division II era.
OC was No. 15 in the preseason poll. So far this season, the Eagles have won the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational at Tascosa Golf Club in Amarillo, Texas, and the Missouri Southern Fall Invitational at Shangri-La Golf Club in Monkey Island. The same week as the Amarillo tournament, OC's B team also led after the first two rounds and posted a respectable fourth-place finish in the Great American Conference Preview at Lake Hefner Golf Club's North Course in Oklahoma City.
OC is one of only three Division II men's programs — along with Findlay (Ohio) and Indianapolis (Ind.) — to have won two or more tournaments so far this season. Six players started at least one of those two tournaments for OC — Andres Brictson, Trevor Norby, Alejandro Armijo, Mateo Pulcini, Alex Motes and Ransen Turner — while freshman Said Powers has a pair of top-10 individual finishes, playing in the GAC event and as an individual at Missouri Southern.
The Eagles, coached by David Lynn, are the highest-ranked non-Florida team in the coaches' poll and one of three ranked Lone Star Conference teams, along with No. 9 St. Mary's (Texas) and No. 20 St. Edward's (Texas).
In addition to the three from the LSC, other South Central-West Super Region teams ranked include No. 8 Simon Fraser (British Columbia), No. 11 Chico State (Calif.), No. 18 California State-Monterey Bay, No. 21 Dixie State (Utah) and No. 23 Western Washington.
The top 10 consisted of Lynn (Fla.), Florida Southern, West Florida, Barry (Fla.), Saint Leo (Fla.), OC, Georgia Southwestern State, Simon Fraser, St. Mary's and South Carolina-Aiken.
In the first Golfstat.com Relative Rankings of the season, Oklahoma Christian was at No. 1 in Division II, although those rankings didn't yet include any of the Florida teams, many of which just opened their season earlier this week.
The Eagles' next tournament will be one in which they face primarily NCAA Division I competition — the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, hosted by Arkansas State at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro, Ark., on Oct. 14-15.
