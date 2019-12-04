PLEASANT HILL, Calif. — Maddie Maile, a two-time first-team All-Diablo Athletic League selection for College Park High School, has signed to play college volleyball at Oklahoma Christian, OC coach Barry Wheeler said Thursday.
Maile, a 5-foot-8 outside hitter, led the DAL as a junior with 304 kills in 97 sets played, also recording 44 aces and 171 digs. As a senior, she had 158 kills, 23 aces and 78 digs. She received All-DAL honors while serving as College Park's team captain both seasons.
She plays club volleyball for Pacific Rim Volleyball Academy's Tornado squad.
"Maddie is a later addition to the program but a very welcome one," Wheeler said. "She is a versatile hitter and passer. She has a very likable personality but also is a great competitor. Maddie could fill a role as a hitter or passer. I'm so happy that she is part of the OC volleyball family."
Maile will join a roster that currently includes 10 players (including fellow Californian Ravyn Michel of Livermore) who already are on campus, practicing and preparing for OC's return to volleyball next year.
Maile is the 10th player to sign with OC for 2020, joining Lily Saenz of Arlington, Texas; KynLey Burton of Pea Ridge, Ark.; Eden Dowell of Edmond; Brylie Berryman of Amarillo, Texas; Anna Strother of Bridgeport, Texas; Morgan Demuth of Mansfield, Texas; and Spencer Plato, Shaina Westfall and Oceana Lew of League City, Texas. More signings will be announced in the coming days, Wheeler said.
OC announced in July 2018 it would revive its volleyball program, after originally fielding a varsity program from 1976 to 1983. The Eagles will compete in NCAA Division II and the Lone Star Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.