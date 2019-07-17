CORAL GABLES, Fla. — For the second straight year, Oklahoma Christian led the Heartland Conference with five players receiving the All-America Scholar award from the Women's Golf Coaches Association.
OC players honored included Alexandria Bennett, a freshman Math Education major from Plano, Texas; Elizabeth Freeman, a senior History/Pre-Law major from Edmond, Okla.; Shaley Goad, a sophomore Nutrition and Exercise Science major from Wheeler, Texas; Abigail Rigsby, a junior Mathematics major from Courtenay, British Columbia; and Felicity Wittenberg, a sophomore Nursing major from West Pymble, Australia.
OC's five women were among 1,097 players across all levels of college golf to receive the award. Among Heartland programs, only 18 players received the WGCA academic honor, including four from Dallas Baptist (Texas), three each from Rogers State and St. Edward's (Texas), two from St. Mary's (Texas) and one from Texas A&M International.
To qualify, players must have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5, be of high moral character and of good standing at their university and have played in at least 50 percent of her team's regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the season.
Rigsby and Freeman each earned a third WGCA academic honor, while Goad and Wittenberg received the award for a second straight year.
On the course, OC finished as the Heartland runner-up, then placed fourth in the West Super Regional in Amarillo, Texas, to qualify for the NCAA Division II Championship in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The Eagles placed 12th nationally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.