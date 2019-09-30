MONKEY ISLAND — Severe storms wiped out the final round of the Missouri Southern Fall Invitational on Tuesday at Shangri-La Golf Club, leaving second-round leader Oklahoma Christian as the tournament champions for a second straight year.
No. 15-ranked OC posted team rounds of 279 and 285 on Monday and the Eagles' overall score of 564 was four shots better than the runner-up, Central Oklahoma. Washburn (Kan.) and Northeastern State tied for third in the 19-team field at 578.
It was the second win this fall for the Eagles, who also won the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational at Tascosa Golf Club in Amarillo, Texas, two weeks ago. OC now had won 67 tournaments since the men's golf program was revived in 1997.
OC's top individual finisher was junior Andres Brictson of Merida, Mexico. Originally listed as tied for ninth after Monday's play with rounds of 66 and 76, a data entry error detected Tuesday lowered his posted second-round score to 74, putting him at 140 (4-under-par) for the tournament, tied for third.
It was his fourth career top-five finish and his 6-under 66 was the lowest round by any of the tournament's 108 players on the 6,840-yard course.
Three Eagles tied for sixth place at 141 — sophomore Alejandro Armijo (72-69), freshman Mateo Pulcini (69-72) and freshman Said Powers (68-73). Powers played the tournament as an individual and posted his second top-10 finish in as many collegiate tournaments, having tied for third in the Great American Conference Preview two weeks ago at Lake Hefner Golf Club's North Course in Oklahoma City.
Finishing tied for 19th at 144 (even par) was freshman Ransen Turner (73-71), while senior Trevor Norby tied for 25th at 145 after rounds of 72 and 73. Another OC freshman playing as an individual, Walker LaRue, shot 74-77—151 and tied for 62nd.
The Eagles next will play in a tournament hosted by NCAA Division I Arkansas State, the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate on Oct. 14-15 at Ridgepointe Country Club in Jonesboro, Ark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.