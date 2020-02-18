GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference has honored Oklahoma Christian swimming coach Josh Davis as the league's men's co-coach of the year.
Davis received the award late Saturday at the conclusion of the RMAC Championships at El Pomar Natatorium. He shared the award with Mickey Wender, the coach of the league's championship-winning team, Colorado Mesa.
The award was voted on by league coaches. Davis is the only coach in the three-season history of the OC program and has built the program from scratch, steadily forming the Eagles into a competitive unit.
In this year's RMAC meet, OC finished third, trailing only Colorado powers Colorado Mesa and Colorado School of Mines. Two Eagles, sophomore Bergen Davis (200-yard backstroke) and junior Zac Hawes (200 breaststroke) scored event titles and those two, plus a handful of other swimmers, might well compete next month in the NCAA Division II Championships in Geneva, Ohio.
Davis credited his assistant coach, Noah Yanchulis, and graduate assistant coach, Maggie Carnahan, with helping raise the OC swimming program to new heights of success this season.
"I was honored to share the award with Coach Mickey, who I've looked up to for many years," Davis said. "I also definitely share this award with Noah and Maggie. I truly believe I have the best assistant coaches in the world. This wouldn't have happened without the incredible work and performance of the whole swim team this season. A special thanks to them for trusting us."
Davis is the third reigning coach of the year on OC's athletic staff, joining David Lynn (men's golf) and Shanon Hays (softball), who each received the honor from the Heartland Conference in 2019.
Davis is a five-time Olympic medal winner, winning three golds in 1996 in Atlanta as part of the U.S. 4x100-meter freestyle, 4x200-meter freestyle and 4x100 medley relay teams and two silvers in 2000 in Sydney as part of the U.S. 4x100 freestyle and 4x200 freestyle relay teams.
He is well-known nationally in swimming circles, not just for the five Olympic medals he won, but also as one of the sport's top teachers in the U.S., thanks to his Mutual of Omaha Breakout! Swim Clinics. Since 1996, he's worked more than 1,000 such clinics, sharing teaching duties with more than 30 Olympic swimmers.
