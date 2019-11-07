LAWRENCE, Kan. — Oklahoma Christian qualified for match play in the Jayhawk Collegiate Challenge on Sunday but fell in the quarterfinals to Baker (Kan.) at Royal Crest Lanes.
OC, which entered the day in fourth place in the 19-team field, remained in that position throughout 16 Baker games on Sunday to qualify for match play. The Eagles' score of 3,019 in Baker play raised their final score to 8,760. Wichita State earned the top seed with a score of 9,500.
Earning the No. 4 seed was a five-spot improvement from year-to-year for the Eagles, who finished ninth in the Jayhawk tournament in their debut season in 2019-20.
In match play, OC beat Baker 168-128 in the opening game of their best-of-three match, but the fifth-seeded Wildcats won the final two games, 213-193 and 200-165, to advance. Baker then upset Wichita State in the semifinals and downed third-seeded Hastings (Neb.) to win the title.
The Eagles won't compete again until after the first semester ends, when they'll travel to Las Vegas for a pair of Tier I events – the Glenn Carlson Las Vegas Invitational on Dec. 18-19 and the Collegiate Shoot-Out on Dec. 20-21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.