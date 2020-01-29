SHAWNEE — Reese McIlroy, Elijah Tung and Ryan Jennings each won an event to lead Oklahoma Christian in a dual swimming meet against Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference power Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday afternoon at the RAWC Pool.
It was the first dual ever between OBU, a long-established small-college power, and OC, which is in its third season of competition. OBU won the dual — the final tune-up for OC before the Eagles travel to Grand Junction, Colo., for the RMAC meet next month — by a 165-91 count. The Bison finished 26th in the voting for the most recent College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America/TYR NCAA Division II poll.
The meet also was the first in OC's program history in which the Eagles raced in events measured in meters, instead of yards, allowing them to establish school records in all the events in which they raced.
McIlroy, a freshman from Rockwall, Texas, gave the Eagles their first win in the dual's third event, the 100-meter backstroke, taking top honors with a time of 1:00.46.
Tung, a freshman from Columbia, S.C., and Jennings, a junior from Keller, Texas, won consecutive events. Tung won the 100 butterfly in 57.83 seconds before Jennings took the 400 individual medley in 4:47.69. Tung also was OC's top finisher in the 200 butterfly, placing second in 2:11.52.
The Eagles almost made it three straight event wins, but the 400 freestyle relay team of freshman Jacob Nixon, Tung, freshman Evan Heidenreich and junior Kurt Gscheidle finished second in 3:36.40, just .01 behind OBU's winning quartet.
The RMAC meet will be hosted by Colorado Mesa from Feb. 12-15.
Three more win for
Women’s swimming
Mallory Mead, Kayci McKinnon and Hanna Forbat each won an event to lead Oklahoma Christian in a dual swimming meet against Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference power Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday afternoon at the RAWC Pool.
Mead, a freshman from Timonium, Md., took top honors in the 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2:25.81. The Eagles picked up their second event win in the 400 freestyle, which McKinnon, a freshman from Trophy Club, Texas, took with a time of 4:42.33.
OC's other win also came in a distance event, as Forbat, a sophomore from Edmond, won in 5:23.95.
