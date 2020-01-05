OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Christian's club Ultimate Frisbee team will add three new players for the spring semester, including two who have competed at the world-championship level, OC coach Gabe Cabrera said Wednesday.
Joining the roster will be Elliott Moore of Austin, Texas; Jamil Kisubi of Kampala, Uganda; and Zachary Payne of Wichita Falls, Texas.
Moore has experience as a multi-year player for the Austin Sol of the American Ultimate Disc League and the Austin Doublewide club team. He also earned a gold medal in the 2018 World Junior Ultimate Championships as a member of the USA Ultimate Under-20 National Team. He will be a freshman for the Eagles.
"Elliott brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge to the team," Cabrera said.
Kisubi has played for the Kisumu club team that competed in the 2018 World Ultimate Club Championships and the Uganda national mixed beach Ultimate team that placed 16th in the World Ultimate Beach Championships in Dubai in 2015. He also will be a freshman at OC.
"Elliott brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and Jamil is a phenomenal addition to the team," Cabrera said. "We can't wait for the start of our spring season."
Payne, a junior at OC, also will begin competing for the Ultimate team as a junior. He's already known to fans of OC athletics from his work with Eagle Media as an announcer on OC basketball broadcasts.
OC will begin the spring portion of its schedule on Feb. 8, when the Eagles will host Southern Methodist's club team at the Eagle Soccer Field.
