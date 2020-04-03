OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Christian's first volleyball schedule since 1983 was announced Monday by coach Barry Wheeler.
The Eagles will open the 2020 season on Sept. 4-5 in the Southwestern Oklahoma State Kickoff Classic in Weatherford. During the two-day event, OC will face Maryville (Mo.), Emporia State (Kan.), New Mexico Highlands and Southwestern. The order of those opponents is yet to be determined.
OC's first home match will be Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. against York (Neb.). The next day, the Eagles will visit local rival Central Oklahoma.
On Sept. 11-12, the Eagles will play in the Reddie-Tiger Invitational, hosted in Arkadelphia, Ark., by Henderson State (Ark.) and Ouachita Baptist (Ark.). The Eagles will play at Henderson State the first day, facing the host school and Missouri Southern. The next day, they will play at Ouachita Baptist and also face Rockhurst (Mo.).
The Eagles will host another local college, Randall, on Sept. 14 before opening Lone Star Conference play at home against Angelo State (Texas) on Sept. 18 and Lubbock Christian (Texas) on Sept. 19. OC's first LSC matches on the road will be at Texas Woman's on Sept. 25 and Dallas Baptist (Texas) on Sept. 26.
Back at home on Oct. 2-3, the Eagles will host LSC foes Texas-Tyler and Texas A&M-Commerce, respectively, before a three-game road swing during which they'll play at Texas-Permian Basin on Oct. 8, Western New Mexico on Oct. 10 and non-conference opponent (and local rival) Southern Nazarene on Oct. 13.
West Texas A&M (Oct. 16) and Eastern New Mexico (Oct. 17) will visit for LSC matches before OC will host nonconference foe Northwestern Oklahoma State on Oct. 20. OC will visit LSC foes St. Edward's (Texas) on Oct. 23 and St. Mary's (Texas) on Oct. 24 before returning home for a nonconference match against Southeastern Oklahoma State on Oct. 27.
On Halloween, OC will be at Arkansas-Fort Smith for a LSC match. All of the Eagles' matches in November will also be against conference opponents – home against Midwestern State (Texas) on Nov. 6 and Cameron on Nov. 7 and away against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Nov. 13 and Texas A&M International on Nov. 14.
OC announced in July 2018 it would revive its volleyball program, after originally fielding a varsity program from 1976 to 1983.
