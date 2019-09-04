CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Coming off the program's first appearance in the NCAA Division II Championships, Oklahoma Christian was No. 16 in the Division II preseason poll released Friday by the Women's Golf Coaches Association.
OC spent most of last season ranked in the top 20 in the coaches' poll, then finished fourth at the Division II West Super Regional at Amarillo Country Club in Amarillo, Texas, to qualify for the national tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The Eagles finished 12th in that tournament, played on PGA National Resort's Champions Course.
Coach Greg Lynn's Eagles have three starters returning from last season — senior Abigail Rigsby, junior Shaley Goad and sophomore Alexandria Bennett.
OC was ranked fourth among West Super Region teams, trailing only No. 2 Dallas Baptist (Texas), No. 3 California State-San Marcos and No. 8 West Texas A&M. Lone Star Conference schools in the poll included DBU, West Texas A&M, OC, No. 20 St. Mary's (Texas) and No. 22 St. Edward's (Texas).
Among Oklahoma schools, OC trailed only No. 15 Southwestern Oklahoma State, which reached the Division II match-play semifinals. The only other ranked Oklahoma school was No. 23 Northeastern State. OC will open its season Sept. 9-10 in the NSU Women's Classic at Cherokee Springs Golf Club in Tahlequah.
Barry (Fla.) topped the coaches' poll, followed by DBU, Cal State-San Marcos, Indianapolis (Ind.), Lynn (Fla.), Nova Southeastern (Fla.), Arkansas Tech, West Texas A&M, Findlay (Ohio) and Limestone (S.C.).
