Defense sparked blowout wins for both the boys and girls basketball rosters Friday night at Oklahoma Christian Academy Gymnasium. The Lady Eagles started the night off with a 45-point victory, followed by the boys’ own 43-point win.
The Lady Eagles held Macomb to just 24 points for the entire game. In the first half, the Eagles experimented with a full court press that worked to their advantage as they forced 16 first-half turnovers and only allowed a total of 5 points.
“We’ve been putting [the full court press] in at practice but we haven’t done it much in the games,” said OCA girls head coach Mike Sons. “We’ve done it before but tonight we really put it together. The girls are having fun with it. It’s sort of a run and jump scramble type thing and we want chaos and I thought we did a pretty good job with it.”
Along with their defense, the Eagles shot 54% (20-37) from the floor in the first half and then 40% in the second. Overall, it was a 49% shooting night for the first OCA varsity roster to hit the Eagles’ Nest floor.
“Well we were trying our best to execute and run some of our sets that we don’t get to run sometimes to get a good little practice in,” Sons said. “And we started off hot so anytime you make shots it’s going to make you jump out on a team like that. I liked our effort for the whole 32 minutes. I thought our bench came in and gave us the same spark that our starters were giving us so I was proud of the entire effort.”
Of the eleven players who suited up for OCA, nine scored Friday night. They were led by Sydney Duncan who finished with 23 points.
“For a sophomore she’s playing really good,” Sons said. "Anytime you got a 6’0 point guard, that’s going to give you an advantage. She makes me look good all the time.”
The boys then topped Macomb 80-37 for their biggest win of the season based on number margin. Their next biggest victory was a 34-point win over Stroud.
“I think we played really hard,” said OCA boys head coach Jeremy Roman. “I think we’re really trying to push the ball this year. We’re really trying to play hard and just wear down teams with our effort and I think that’s kind of what happened tonight, just wore the team down with our effort.”
At the half the Eagles led 35-14. Their defense forced 19 turnovers which led to a big shot differential. OCA put up 38 shots compared to Macomb’s 16.
“I don’t know how many three’s we had but we hit a lot of them,” Roman said. “We shot the ball well and played hard and hopefully that’s the result we can get.”
The Eagles knocked down 12 3-pointers, six in the first half and six in the second. Roman said they Eagles did not have trouble staying consistent in the second half because they do not judge themselves based on the score of the game.
“We have a standard we want to meet, and our success is measured more by are we giving our best effort, are we the best we’re capable of being? So the scoreboard doesn’t really dictate our effort level and our execution level so we’re trying to push ourselves to be the best we can be rather than just winning games.”
Tyler Toth led all scorers with 24 points. He only missed two of his 13 shot attempts and was a perfect 5-for-5 in the second half.
“Tyler’s worked extremely hard all off-season and he has grown so much as a player and as a person,” Roman said. “He’s such a good guy. His leadership on and off the court has been great and he’s finally benefitting from the handwork he’s put on. But he’s a tremendous leader, I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Both teams will travel to Yukon on Tuesday to battle Southwest Covenant.
