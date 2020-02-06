Oklahoma Christian Academy's Brianna Wietelman works inside against Oklahoma Christian School's Emily Orme on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
OCA sweeps OCS with upset boys win
DEREK PARKER | THE EDMOND SUN
Despite a hot start from Oklahoma Christian School, sophomore Sydney Duncan and senior Brianna Wietelman combined for 49 points to lead Oklahoma Christian Academy over the Saints 53-38.
Duncan and Wietelman scored all but four points for the Eagles. Wietelman led all players with 31 points on the night, followed by Duncan with 17.
OCS scored the first nine points of the game, starting out 3-for-4 and holding the Eagles scoreless for nearly four minutes. The Saints’ Hannah Voskuhl, scored seven of her 11 points in the first quarter alone.
Oklahoma Christian School's Mason Matteson has the ball knocked away in the lane against Oklahoma Christian Academy on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian Academy's Karson Fellers pushes up court against Oklahoma Christian School on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian School's Ethan Hudson drives past the 3-point line against Oklahoma Christian Academy on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian School's Jake Jennings defends Oklahoma Christian Academy's Kohl Kirby on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian Academy's Kohl Kirby sets up a play against Oklahoma Christian School on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian School's Mason Matteson elevates for a shot against Oklahoma Christian Academy on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian School's Braden Roberts works inside against Oklahoma Christian Academy's Kohl Kirby on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian Academy's Tyler Toth sets up a shot against Oklahoma Christian School on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian School's Meg Brady firees a 3-pointer against Oklahoma Christian Academy on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian School's Meg Brady shoots from beyond the arc against Oklahoma Christian Academy on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian Academy's Sydney Duncan defends Oklahoma Christian School's Meg Brady on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian Academy's Amanni Peterson tries to avoid a foul by Oklahoma Christian School's Meg Brady on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian Academy's Amanni Peterson against Oklahoma Christian School on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian School's Brenna Rowlett pushes up court against Oklahoma Christian Academy's Ruth Thun on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian School's Hannah Voskuhl pushes up court against Oklahoma Christian Academy on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian Academy's Brianna Wietelman fouls Oklahoma Christian School's Hannah Voskuhl on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian Academy's Brianna Wietelman pulls down a rebound against Oklahoma Christian School's Emily Orme on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian Academy's Brianna Wietelman works inside against Oklahoma Christian School's Emily Orme on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian Academy's Brianna Wietelman wins the tipoff against Oklahoma Christian School on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
ALBUM: Academy wins two at OCS
“I thought they started off awesome,” OCA head coach Mike Sons said of the Saints’ first quarter. “They were making shots, Meg [Brady] is a really good shooter. We were keying on her and she was still knocking down shots. All the kudos to them and their game-plan, it was awesome.”
Duncan finally got OCA on the board with a pair of free throws, and the Eagles began slowly marching back into control.
With three minutes remaining in the second quarter, Duncan and Wietelman began a scoring streak of 39-straight points to lead the Eagles to a win. Duncan hit a 3-pointer to start it off, and Wietelman made an and-1 to cut the lead to just two. From there, the pair would be the only two Eagles to score the rest of the game.
With two seconds left in the half, Wietelman hit the go-ahead and-1 that would give the Eagles a 25-23 lead. That advantage never disappeared.
The two outscored OCS 28-15 in the second half. Wietelman shot 9-for-11 (82%) for 19 second-half points and Duncan 3-for-9 (33%) for nine points.
“We kept our poise and we just chipped away,” Sons said. “With our style of play we’re never out of the game. Duncan is just a sophomore and she’s got a really bright future. Wietelman is tall, disciplined, and a really good defender. I’m proud of both of them. They make me look good.”
Meg Brady finished as the Saints leading scored with 15 points, all scored on 3-pointers.
Streaks for OCA, OCS continue after clash on Tuesday
The OCA boys fended off the OCS comeback and used a balanced effort on both sides of the floor to upset the Class 3A No. 7 Saints 50-36.
The Eagles jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, using their zone defense and balanced scoring effort to beat the struggling Saints, who are currently on a five-game losing-streak.
“I thought our guys competed really hard and they were disciplined tonight. We didn’t settle for okay shots, we took great shots and defensively we competed really hard,” OCA head coach Jeremy Roman said. “They’re a very high character group, they’re not over confident and they stay humble. As long as we continue to do the right things and stay hungry I think we’ll be okay.”
Noah Bosley and Christian Hill combined for half the Eagles first quarter points, and OCS found themselves down 14-8.
Three different Eagles hit 3-pointers in the second quarter while holding the Saints to 2-for-7 shooting from the field. Academy outscored their crosstown rival 13-5 in the second quarter to extend their lead to 27-13 at half.
OCS saw renewed energy out of half, and Mason Matteson kickstarted what would be an attempted Saints comeback. After just two points in the first half, Matteson scored 11 in the second — a crucial point in willing the Saints back into the game.
Matteson hit back-to-back jumpers early in the fourth quarter, and brought what was once a 19-point OCA lead down to just seven with seven minutes left to play.
With their lead largely gone, OCA fell back on their defense, and played keep-away while hitting their free throws to cruise to a 14-point win.
Karson Fellers, Tyler Toth, and Bosley all led the Eagles balanced scoring attack with 11 points apiece. Fellers shot 6-for-7 (86%), and a perfect 4-for-4 in the second half.
After starting out 12-2, the seventh-ranked 3A Saints have now lost five games in a row. The Eagles have now won four in a row.
Albertson is a sports reporter for The Edmond Sun. Send an email to Aaron at aaron@edmondsun.comor call 405-341-2121.
