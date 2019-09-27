Following a scoreless first half between Oklahoma Christian School and Crossings Christian, OCS Senior Ethan Hodson lined up to receive the kickoff to start the second half.
This was just Hodson’s third varsity game, as he hadn’t played football since middle school.
“Yeah he was a ‘basketball player,’” OCS head coach Derek Turner said laughing. “He hadn’t played since 7th or 8th grade. He said ‘I wanna experience this one time.’ I’m happy he came out because I’m excited for him to experience it. But, more than anything he’s a great kid.”
At that point, Hodson had only experienced 39 total offensive yards in the first half from OCS, largely attributed to the wind that blew CCS’s kickoff all the way down to the 5 yard line.
Hodson caught the ball, pushed hard off his back foot, and accelerated down the right side of the field for a 95-yard kickoff return. His return would be the only touchdown scored in the 8-0 OCS victory over Crossings, with the other 2 points coming on a safety late in the game.
“I had one go all the way against Paul’s Valley,” Hodson recalled. “Every single time they put me out there my coaches trust me to take it back. The block set up perfectly, all I had to do was break it and go.”
Both offenses struggled mightily throughout the game, combining for only 274 yards total. They also combined for 7 turnovers, with OCS winning the battle taking away 4 to CCS’s 3.
The Saints finished with just 92 total yards in the game, averaging 3.3 yards per play and opting to use the ground game 81 times, while throwing it only 11 times. Senior Jaxon Canard finished as a bright spot in the Saint’s rushing attack, carrying the rock 11 times for 75 yards. OCS quarterback Grant Redwine attempted just 6 throws, completing two for 11 yards and two interceptions against the wind.
The Knights finished 182 total yards, a majority coming from the arm of Drew Wood, who finished 8-for-17 for 115 yards and 2 interceptions. Jacob Snyder finished as CCS’s leading rusher with 33 yards on 6 attempts. The Knight’s Hunter Johnson hauled in 6 receptions for 75 yards.
The Saints 2-point conversion came late in the game, when after a penalty stalled their drive, Redwine pinned the Knights on their own 3-yard line with a 47 yard punt. Two plays later, the score was 8-0 and the Knights were kicking off to OCS. They recovered their own kick to give themselves a chance with just under 2 minutes to play, but couldn’t mount a game-winning drive.
OCS’s first win of the season came at the hands of a “basketball player,” who is excited about continuing his season with the Saints.
“It’s been incredible,” Hodson said. “These guys are awesome, getting our first win here is really gonna pick us up and keep us moving.”
Next week, OCS takes on Newkirk at 7 p.m. for their homecoming.
