The Oklahoma Christian School girls came alive late but fell to Luther on Tuesday, and the boys outpaced the Lions to win big.
The girls lost 55-31, dropping their second straight game and falling to 1-7 on the year.
They traded scores early in the game before Luther began pulling away. After a trip to the free throw line and a bump from Luther’s Lindsay Kuhlman made it 3-0, OCS’ junior Meg Brady hit a three-pointer that would tie It up. From there the Lions pulled away fast, outscoring the Saints 28-12 in the first half.
In the third quarter, OCS held their opponent to just six points, but struggled to score the ball themselves, scoring just two points. Brady took all eight of the Saint’s shots in the quarter.
OCS finally found their groove offensively in the fourth, scoring 17 points off big quarter’s from Brady. It would be too little too late as Luther had amassed an insurmountable lead, but 15 points from the duo of Brady and freshman Brenna Rowlett gave hope to the Saints for the future. Brady finished three-for-three on 3-pointers in the quarter, and Rowlett scored three straight buckets late.
“The future here is so bright,” said Saints head coach Jeff Barnett. “It’s able to open up their eyes and see they can do that against top-ranked teams. They just gotta realize it’s a process and it’s not an overnight type thing.”
Matteson’s circus shot defines OCS’s statement night
Early in the second quarter of the boys game, OCS guard Mason Matteson was fouled hard, and threw the ball up backwards as his defender forced him away from the basket. The high-arcing ball somehow found its way in the net anyways, a foreshadowing of how the Saint’s night would go.
The OCS boys handled Luther 79-56, as four Saints finished in double-digit scoring.
“I thought we did a great job of playing extremely hard and using our depth to our advantage even with our big guy out,” OCS head coach Brandon Weaver said following their win. “Unlike many teams that I’ve coached before, one guy can score twenty points one night, and the next night it can be a different guy. Defenses can’t key-in on any one of our guys.”
The Saints had ten players score on Tuesday, with Ethan Hodson leading way with 16 points on seven-for-eleven shooting. Hodson sliced and diced his way into the paint all night long, scoring on 63% of his shots and dishing the ball out the rest of the time.
Matteson trailed Hodson with 14 points, Jake Jennings scored 13 points, and Braxton McCullen scored 12 shooting four-for-seven on 3-pointers. Cole Wills led Luther with 10 points, followed by Tyler Becker with 9.
The game was tied up at 7-7 with around 5 minutes left in the first quarter before OCS turned up the pace. Back-to-back buckets from Hodson and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter from McCullen set up a 17-4 run for the Saints. From there it was all OCS, as they took a commanding 15-point halftime lead.
OCS outscored Luther in each of the last two quarters, playing fast and using a variety of different lineups and personnel. The Saints scored 20 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth, holding the Lions to just 13 tallies in both.
Despite scoring 79 points in an offensive display, OCS struggled heavily at the free throw line, shooting just 12-for-28 (42%) as a team.
“We have quite a few weaknesses and that’s one of them. We gotta be better to win closer games,” Weaver said. “We gotta put in the work in practice, they’ve gotta put in the work individually. A lot of it is mental, and that is something we need to improve on to make a run here at the end.”
With the win the OCS moved to 8-1, and are in prime position to avenge their only loss of the season to Crooked Oak in their next game. The Saints take on the Ruf-Nex on this Friday at 7 p.m.
