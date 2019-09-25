NORMAN — The Oklahoma Christian Saints placed three runners in the medal round and finished third in the team standings of the 2A-3A-4A division of the Runners Classic cross country meet at Norman High School on Saturday.
Byng was the winner with 54 and Weatherford was No. 2 with 63 points. The Saints finished third in the field of 19 teams with 79 points. There were a total of 168 runners in the race in this division.
Ethan Stovall led the way for the Saints with a No. 3 finish in 17:46, one of the top-5 times in Class 3A this season. Jack Ray got a medal for No. 14 in 18.40 and Collin Redwine also mounted the trophy stand with a No. 15 finish in 18.45.
Also scoring points for the Saints were Tdohsan Sunray, who barely missed a medal at No. 21 in 19.08 and Anderson Dinwiddie, No. 26 in 19.31. Displacers for OCS were Cory McIntire and Luke Lawrence.
Reagan Rowton led the Lady Saints' four entries in the meet, just outside the medal spot with No. 21 in 14.55 in the 3200 meter race. No. 32 Ayden Kihara posted a time of 15.22, No. 44 Olivia Mckinnis ran a 15.49, and No. 55 Katie Zmijski had a time of 17.06.
