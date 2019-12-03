Turner

Derek Turner, who's spent the last 17 years coaching the Oklahoma Christian School Saints, was released by the school after they announced they would search for a coach that can be present on-campus during schooling hours. 

Editor's Note

A previous version of this story stated that it was Turner's decision to step down. Athletic director Brandon Weaver clarified after publication that the decision to move on from Turner initially stemmed from the OCS athletic department. 

The Oklahoma Christian School Saints have elected to move on from long-time head football coach Derek Turner.

Turner is the longest tenured football coach in the Edmond area, and he's the only one of the six to boast a state championship title. The school and athletic administration announced the decision Monday night to players and their parents. 

Athletic director Brandon Weaver confirmed Tuesday near-noon that the school had elected to start the search for a football coach that could be present on campus throughout the day. Turner works for his business Turner & Company, an Edmond-based land development company, during the school's educating hours. 

Turner, alongside his father Bob, was selected as Edmond’s Citizen of the Year in 2009 for his work with the company, alongside other notable philanthropic achievements. 

Turner played football at Deer Creek High School and eventually Baylor University. After volunteering as an assistant football coach for OCS for four years, he was appointed as the head coach. Turner and the Saints won a Class 2A State Championship in 2012. 

Even including the state title, Weaver said his football coach’s impact hinged around how much he cared for his players. 

“He’s given so much to this program,” Weaver said. “He’s done a great job here at OCS. He loved these kids so much and you can tell he really had an impact on all of his players.”

