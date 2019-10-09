Both Oklahoma Christian School and Oklahoma Christian Academy boys cross country teams came away with runner-up trophies in invitational cross country meets over the weekend.
At the Zebra Classic hosted by Claremore on Friday, the OCS boys took second place behind Bartlesville with freshman Ethan Stovall finishing 3rd in the meet with a time of 16:54.88, his best time of the season.
Other medal winners included No. 9 Mike Lawrence in 17:24.46, No. 15 Collin Redwine in 17:36.63, and No. 18 Jack Ray in 17:46.91. Also a part of the squad was Tdohasan Sunray in 18:00.98. Stovall, Ray and Sunray are freshmen, while Mike Lawrence is a junior, Redwine is the lone senior on the team. Displacers were Andrew Dinwiddie and Luke Lawrence.
Abby Nesslerode of OCS sped to a 13:02.77 in the 3200-meter race to take first place in that competition. Other members of the OCS girls squad, which competed unattached because they did not field a full squad in the competition, were Olivia McKinnis, No. 22 in 14:53.83; No. 26 Reagan Rowton in 15:00.82; and Katie Zmijski in 16:03.22.
For Oklahoma Christian Academy in the OBU Invitational in Shawnee, Jose Garcia finished fifth in 18:04.03 and teammate Joshua Pitzer was No. 14 in 18:41.15. The Eagles finished in second place in the team standings behind Rejoice Christian.
No. 16 Christian Hill ran a 18:50.18 and No. 19 Kirby Kohn ran 19:11.06. Corbin Knowles was No. 30 in 20:24.9. Displacers were Christian Matthews and Carson Mauch.
For the Lady Eagles, Kayley Washco won a medal for a No. 22 finish in 13:40.97 and Ashlyn Galvin also represented her team in 15.07.81.
