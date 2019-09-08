Sensational freshman Ethan Stovall took the gold medal and his Oklahoma Christian School teammates rallied for a second place finish behind Madill at the Cat Run Cross Country meet in Madill on Saturday.
All five OCS runners finished in the top 15 to capture medals in the meet, but the host Wildcats tallied enough points to take the team championship by a tense 38-40 margin.
Meanwhile, Stovall, one of three ninth-graders on the OCS top five, finished with an 18:03.92 to claim the gold medal with an easy win over Miguel Duran of host Madill. Byng’s Harley Cobb was third in 18:30.99, but the Wildcats 4-5 were enough to get enough points for the team title.
Another OCS freshman Dylan Jones finished in the No. 6 position with a time of 18:59.62, just a step of No. 7 teammate Collin Redwine — a senior who finished in 19:07.49.
The third elite freshman on the squad, Jack Ray, was No. 11 in 19:30 for the 5K course and junior teammate Luke Lawrence also claimed a medal for No. 15 with a time of 20:16.33. Displacers for the Saints were Tdohasan Sunray and Anderson Dinwiddie while Corey McIntire and Sam Mooney also participated in the race.
Another freshman Abby Neselrode finished in fifth position for the Lady Saints with a time of 15:45.87 for the 2.5 meter race. Senior Olivia McKinnis also claimed a medal with a No. 14 finish with a time of 17:28.68.
A pair of freshman Lady Saints, Reagan Rowden and Katie Zmijski completed the four-person roster, which pushed them into the unattached category. Rowden just missed a medal at No. 16 in 17:39.13 while Zmijski finished the course in 21:42.10.
