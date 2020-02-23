The Oklahoma County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited (DU) is holding its annual fundraising event at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Greens Country Club, 13100 Green Valley Drive., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Each year, local Ducks Unlimited chapters hold grassroots fundraising events to support the organization’s habitat conservation mission. Recent successful Oklahoma projects through DU’s Southern Prairies and Playas Initiative include work on Drummond Flats and Waurika wildlife management areas (WMAs). DU and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation made improvements on these public habitats to provide critical stopover and refueling habitats for waterfowl and improve public hunting opportunities.
Ticket prices are as follows: $60 (single), $80 (couple), $40 (Greenwings – Ages 17 and under), $300 (sponsor couple) and includes a plated dinner, and a 1-year membership to Ducks Unlimited. There will be raffles as well as a live auction.
If you are interested in attending the fundraising event and dinner, please visit: www.ducks.org/Oklahoma to purchase tickets. Purchase your tickets before Feb. 25 to be entered in for the early bird drawing for a Tristar Viper Max 12 Gauge.
Corporate sponsorships are available as well as advertising options to fit your business needs! If interested in becoming a corporate sponsor or would like more information about the benefits on becoming a corporate sponsor, please contact Randall Cole at 479-220-9735.
Ducks Unlimited is the world’s largest non-profit conservation organization dedicated to conserving, restoring and managing wetlands and associated habitats for North America’s waterfowl. These habitats also benefit other wildlife and people. Ducks Unlimited has conserved over 13 million acres of habitat in North America, including over 38,000 acres in Oklahoma.
If you are interested in becoming a Ducks Unlimited volunteer, please contact Nathan Johnson at NJohnson@ducks.org or call 405-315-0093.
