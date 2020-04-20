Three-time olympic gold medalist and beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh-Jennings joined a Zoom teleconference call with athletes from the Oklahoma Peak Volleyball Club on Saturday, helping provide some guidance for how she believes young volleyball athletes can grow competitively.
Walsh-Jennings joined the call with around 90 athletes of the Peak’s club volleyball teams — a handful of which attend and compete for Edmond’s six schoolastic high school volleyball teams during the fall.
According to the club, Walsh-Jennings spoke on a mixture of topics, including the decision to put focus on being the best teammates possible, as well as speaking on the importance of taking seasons in life. The decision to have clear break points, the four-time olympic medalist alluded to Saturday, helps make athletes hungry to get back to competing in the sports they love.
Thank you to volleyball superstar Kerri Walsh Jennings for spending time with our OP2 family last night. @kerrileewalsh #doop2beach #peakfamily https://t.co/ZVb3yt7emQ— Oklahoma Peak (@oklahomapeak) April 18, 2020
Oklahoma Peak beach coordinator Lee Chartier coordinated the event, the club stated, alongside a thank you to Walsh-Jennings for taking time to help their players and coaches learn.
Oklahoma Peak’s Lisa Polcovich — one of four Edmond-area high school volleyball coaches — said Walsh-Jennings’s message about breaks from the sport was timely, especially in the current health climate.
“For a lot of our high school kids, this is the biggest break they’ve ever had,” Polcovich stated, outlining a system that sees most beach and club volleyball competitors finishing their summer play up around July 4th. High School volleyball can start as early as around July 15th, she said.
“(Walsh-Jennings) mentioned to remember to take breaks from the sport you love,” Polcovich said Monday. “Once you come back to it, it helps you enjoy it, and it creates that passion once again. Hopefully they’ll embrace that.”
Polcovich is one of five Edmond volleyball head coaches with ties to Oklahoma Peake Performance. Included alongside the Deer Creek head coach at the club is Edmond Santa Fe’s Will Ethridge, Edmond North’s Jaclyn Burroughs, Oklahoma Christian School’s Rachel Sinclair, and the University of Central Oklahoma’s Edgar Miraku.
Polcovich stated another point of emphasis Walsh-Jennings mentioned Saturday was overcoming the fear of failure.
“She mentioned a lot about the mental part of the game,” Polcovich said. “The thing that helped her most in becoming the best was learning from failure. Nowadays I feel like kids are just so afraid to fail that it’s important as coaches to reach out and let our athletes know it’s okay to fail.”
Walsh-Jennings is a three-time olympic gold medal athlete for the United State of America. Her and long-time volleyball partner Misty May-Treanor dominated the olympic beach volleyball scene starting in Athens in 2004. Walsh-Jennings and May-Treanor won gold medals in both the Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008) summer olympics, all without dropping a set. Walsh-Jennings and May-Treanor then won their third gold medal in the London 2012 games, in what would be their last olympic pairings as teammates.
Walsh-Jennings partnered with USA’s April Ross — who finished with a silver medal in the London 2012 games — for the Rio de Janeiro olympics in 2016. There, the pair earned a bronze medal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.