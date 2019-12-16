Deer Creek’s electric kicker and Santa Fe’s brick wall of a linebacker finished amongst the Players of the Year for the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference’s annual football awards listings, the conference announced Monday afternoon.
Logan Ward, the talented kicker from Deer Creek who hammered through a 55-yard field goal in the waning seconds to send the game to overtime against Lawton High School earlier this year, was selected alongside Southmoore’s Cameron Little for Special Teams Player of the Year.
Joining Ward as the only other Edmond-area selection on the COAC’s Player of the Year awards was Santa Fe’s Mason Olguin. Olguin, who has heavily responsible for the Wolves’ defense allowing only two touchdowns per game this season, was selected outright as the conference’s Linebacker of the Year.
Two-more Edmond-area names joined Olguin amongst the conference’s linebacker core, though, with his teammate James Stevenson and Deer Creek’s Dylan Diaz teaming up to be two of four first-team selected linebackers.
Edmond saw two more linebackers taken as part of the second team selections, too, when Edmond Memorial’s Blake Horton and Edmond North’s Tanner Edwards were named.
Three defensive backs were selected for the teams, too, with Edmond Memorial’s Colin Morriss, Deer Creek’s Zane Shades and Edmond North’s Logan Labrue all receiving second team All-Conference nominations.
Santa Fe’s Caleb Bielamowicz and Edmond Memorial’s Peyton Medeiros received special team selections after the pair were named the second team’s punter and deep snapper honorees.
Edmond Memorial’s JJ Ruff joined the pair with special teams honors, too, after he was selected as the COAC’s sole, first-team returner.
Offensively, Deer Creek’s Tyler Travis and Edmond-area quarterbacks Jorgen Olsen and Colby Entwistle all received first team selections. Travis, a crucial combination in Deer Creek’s 1-2 punch of talented running backs, was sandwiched in the conference’s RB selections by Moore’s Jayce Gardner and Norman’s Joe Willie.
Olsen and Entwistle swept the first-team quarterback selections outright.
The bigs protecting Edmond’s trio of offensive outliers also saw heavy COAC representation, with Edmond Santa Fe’s Evan Maples leading the first-team offensive line. Deer Creek’s Aaron Corbin and Edmond Memorial’s Olen Learned were second-team honorees for their battles in the trenches this season.
Mason Williams picked up a second-team running back nod for Edmond Memorial; and Edmond Santa Fe’s Caden Adickas, and Edmond North’s Jack Cheap and Ryan Mann were all selected for the COAC’s second-team wide receiver spots.
Edmond had 17 selections for honorable mentions. They include Edmond Memorial’s Gavin Fleck, Carson Mullins, Pete Stell, Markel Depp and Sam Taylor; Santa Fe’s William McKelvy, Jeremiah Wulf-Cochrane, Jaylen Williams, Kobe Cole, Blake Barnes, Dakobi Flowers and Branden Caraway; and Deer Creek’s Eli Allen, Tyler Neaves, Garrick Johnson, Zander Crawford and Lemorris Davis.
After Stillwater High School won the conference championship this season, both Stillwater head coach Tucker Barnard and starting quarterback Gunnar Gundy were named Coach and Player of the Year for the conference, respectively.
Moore’s Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Norman’s Cade Horton split the Offensive Player of the Year honors, while Norman’s Cole Thompson and Mustang’s Liam Krivanek shared the Defensive Player of the Year selections.
Stillwater saw Kobe Holley, Wuantrelle Walker and Anthony Bland honored as the Defensive Back, Offensive Back and Wide Receiver of the Year, and Norman saw Ben Sparks and Charles Prince inked as Offensive and Defensive Linemen of the Year.
