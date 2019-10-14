WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Freshman sensation Susana Olivares rallied for her second straight individual title to lead Central Oklahoma to a runner-up finish in the Midwest Classic Tuesday.
Olivares closed with a one-under-par 69 to take medalist honors and the Bronchos had a final-round 302 to finish two trips around the 5,741-yard, par-70 Mules National Golf Club with a 604 total. That left UCO eight shots behind winner Northeastern State, while host Central Missouri was third in the 22-team tournament at 609.
"It was a good tournament for us, though we definitely could have played better," said head coach Michael Bond, whose team has finished first and second in its last two tournaments. "Susana was sensational today. She really managed her game and I'm really proud of the way she worked her way around the golf course."
Fellow rookie Emma Shelley backed up Olivares with a 73, while Madison O'Dell shot 79, Sydney Roberts 81 and Faith Stewart 84.
All five UCO players started final-round play on No. 1 and Olivares was one-over after three holes before birdieing Nos. 5 and 9 in making the turn at one-under 34.
She added birdies on both back-nine par-5s – Nos. 10 and 13 – to get to three-under before making a pair of bogeys coming in for a back-nine 35.
Olivares finished with a one-over 141 total to claim a two-shot win, which comes on the heels of a six-shot victory in last week's UCO Golf Classic at the Golf Club of Edmond.
Shelley bogeyed her second hole and then ripped off nine straight pars en route to closing with a three-over 73. She ended up tied for seventh in the individual standings at 149.
The Bronchos close their fall schedule Oct. 21-22 when they go to Danville, Ark. for the Arkansas Tech Classic.
