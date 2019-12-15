The No. 4 Edmond North Huskies defeated the No. 1 Moore Lions, 83-78, in a triple overtime slugfest at North’s Siberian Gymnasium Tuesday evening.
“It’s unbelievable, my hat’s off to both teams,” said Edmond North girls head coach Pete Papahronis. “I got nothing but respect for both teams. All those girls were out there — starters and bench players for both teams. Unbelievable, because we pretty much finished the game with all subs. Congratulations to Moore, congratulations to our girls I don’t know what to say, that’s about as good as a high school basketball game as you're going to see.”
North had four players foul out and three were caused by Moore’s Aaliyah Moore, who finished with 33 points. She shot 33 free-throws Tuesday night as she was dominant under the rim. Coming into the game, Papahronis knew it would be a challenge to stop her.
“I mean what can you do against her? She’s that type of player,”Papahronis said. “I can draw it up but there’s really nothing — she’s that good of a player. We just tried to make it difficult for her, we tried to keep the ball out of her hands, we tried to double team her, but you can’t stop her. The only thing you can try to do is slow her down, maybe.”
Moore’s Moore sent the game to the first overtime as she was fouled and hit two free throws to tie it at 62. She then sent it to the second overtime from the free-throw line, as she was fouled, but missed the two ensuing free throws. She then grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled again. Her two makes this time tied it at 72.
The Huskies, however, were able to finally slow her down. Moore would foul out with one minute to go in the second overtime. But Moore’s Ahanti Day sent it to the third extra-frame with a layup after getting two offensive rebounds from her own shot.
In the third, North’s Toni Papahronis would finish the game for the Huskies. She knocked down her final free-throw to ice it, guaranteeing a new career-high of 31 points.
“She’s our quarterback,” Coach Papahronis said. “She’s what makes us run, she came out in the first half a little shaky but I think second half and the overtimes she carried us all the way.”
The North girls improved to 5-0 on the season.
Coach Papahronis didn’t think his team would have stayed unbeaten if it wasn’t for the performance from his reserves.
“I want to congratulate my girls off the bench,” Papahronis said. “Those girls gave phenomenal minutes, when our top players and top scorers were on the bench those girls came in and brought home a victory.”
