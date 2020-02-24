During a guided trip on Keystone last Friday, Justin Hamlin caught the fish of a lifetime, reports the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
The estimated 157-pound paddlefish would eclipse the current world record by more than an estimated 10 pounds and would have smashed the state record of 132 pounds; however, state regulations for more than a decade have required all paddlefish snagged on Mondays and Fridays be released immediately to help protect these unique fish from overharvest.
The fish was not eligible to be recorded as a state and world record. But the good news is that Justin released the fish and it is still out there for someone to catch again.
