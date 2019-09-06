Oklahoma Christian School couldn’t withstand the Pauls Valley ground-and-pound offense, dropping their second game of the year 20-12.
Paul’s Valley began grinding down the Saints out the gate with their surgical wishbone formation for the entirety of the game.
The Panthers’ quarterback Derrick White threw the ball just three times in the game, completing 1 of his 3 passes for 19 yards, with the rest of the plays being hard hitting, old school wishbone offense.
“When you’re playing non-conference games you’re trying to get as much exposure and learn as much as you can,” Head coach Derek Turner said. “This week was the wishbone offense, next week Metro Christian will throw the ball a lot. We learned a bunch today that will help us in the future, and once we get into district play.”
Both teams scored only one touchdown in the first half, OCS off a 57-yard scoop-and-score by Travis Brown. Canard forced the fumble, and Brown booked it to the end zone for the first score of the game.
The Panthers answered quickly on the next drive stringing together several long rushing plays finishing with a 71-yard touchdown by running back Zane Weilenman.
With 3:55 left in the first half, the Saints strung together a 74-yard drive, but with 5 seconds left couldn’t hit the quick slant or field goal, sending it to halftime, 6-6.
By halftime, the Panthers had outgained the Saints 176 to 116 in total yards.
Out of half, Paul’s Valley burned 9:57 off the clock on a grueling 63-yard drive that was highlighted by backs Landon and Zane Weilenman, and White. The drive was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by fullback Angel Gonzalez.
Despite the Panther’s offense’s attempt to wear down the Saints, a big holding penalty in the 4th quarter gave OCS offense a chance with 6:58 left in the game.
Faced with a 3rd and 9, Saints quarterback Grant Redwine heaved a pass to Braden Roberts, but missed his mark and was intercepted by the Paul’s Valley’s Justin Humphrey.
With 5:38 left in the game, the Panthers yet again grinded the clock down to 1:46 before punching it into the end zone with Weilenman. The two-point conversion failed, giving the Saints offense one last chance to tie it up with 1:40 left.
Starting their last-ditch drive with 1:40 left, the Saints strung together a couple plays before Redwine threw his second interception to Humphrey, sealing the game at 20-12.
“We’ve got a young quarterback, he’s really good for a sophomore” Turner said of Redwine. “Every sophomore has trouble, it’s the hardest thing in the world to do. From the standpoint of a sophomore playing, Grant played a very good game.”
Despite his interceptions, Redwine came up big in big moments for the Saints, extending plays and converting on 3rd and 4th downs multiple times.
OCS now hosts Metro Christian at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13.
