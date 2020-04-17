Deer Creek’s newest softball head coach comes in to the job with a bit of knowledge about the area.
The Deer Creek softball boosters announced Sunday that the school had found its replacement for the void left by three-year head coach Lacy Darity, and that it would be Beggs High School’s Trent Patterson fulfilling the open position.
Make the most of the scenario you are given! Can’t wait to meet the @dc_softball team in person. For now Zoom meetings and twitter will have to do!— Trent Patterson (@CoachPat922) April 15, 2020
Coincidentally, Patterson found his love for softball when he was an assistant coach just 10 miles west of the Creek in Piedmont.
“It was kind of weird how it worked out,” Patterson said Monday, detailing just how a collegiate baseball athlete fell in love with coaching softball. “But once I was involved with it I was hooked. The passion, the work ethic of the girls, the sport itself being a fast-paced high energy sport. “
Patterson’s cousin, Clay Davis, knew Piedmont softball head coach Rick Scott. That led to Patterson getting burn as an assistant on the softball diamond, too, ultimately prefacing head softball coaching stints at Dickson, Glenpool and most recently Beggs.
This will be Patterson’s eighth year as a head softball coach after he tallied one year as a Dickson Comet, four years in Glenpool and his last two seasons at the helm of Beggs High School.
Patterson said that the experience from running just down the road has him excited to be wearing Antler blue come the fall.
“I’m just excited to be part of the community,” he said Monday. “It’s a tradition rich program, and that’s just not the softball, but also the community as a whole. I learned that by being around the area and knowing it’s history from the opposite side of the rivalry. There’s a bunch of good softball around the area, and Deer Creek is in that upper echelon.”
Patterson inherits a program that’s seen two state tournament qualifications in the last two seasons.
The schedule doesn’t start until the fall, but Patterson already has his first coaching hurdle as the novel coronavirus has shuttered all team practice facilities for the foreseeable future, limiting his ability to host tryouts or even meet the team.
“I’m just ready to get down there and meet everybody,” Patterson said, detailing how introduction and expectation meetings have already been pushed back by the state and country’s response to the global pandemic. “We’ve got them on a walk-out routine right now to have them work out on their own.”
Originally, Patterson was expected to meet the team and boosters on March 31, while holding tryouts shortly thereafter. Now, with CDC guidelines extended at least another month, it’s on Patterson’s new athletes to manage their own workouts before an agreed upon tryout date can be confirmed.
Patterson ended Monday saying how thankful he was to be trusted with the keys to the program.
“I just want to thank Coach Bays, Superintendent Tippens and Principal Phillips for trusting in me,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.