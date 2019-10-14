The Lone Star Conference named Oklahoma Christian's Owen Pearce on Wednesday as its men's cross country freshman of the week.
Pearce, from Kingman, Kan., recorded his personal-best time for 8,000-meter cross country on Saturday, finishing in 25:42.0 in the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Ark. That time was good for a 118th-place finish among 315 runners in a race that featured a mix of strong Division I and II, NAIA and junior-college teams.
It was the first time this season for an OC runner to receive the LSC's freshman-of-the-week honor.
In high school, Pearce won the Kansas Class 3A 1,600-meter title and was sixth in the 3,200 meters at the state meet as a senior. He won the 3,200-meter title as both a sophomore and junior and finished second and third, respectively, those years in the 1,600 meters.
