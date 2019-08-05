Until a couple of weeks ago, Edmond Memorial senior Regan Pendleton didn’t know if this would be her last season as an indoor volleyball athlete.
Then, the senior announced she’d been recruited by Tulsa University, where she’ll spend 2020’s volleyball season playing collegiately.
“I really didn’t know for sure if I was going to be able to play in college,” Pendleton said Thursday morning. “To now have that weight lifted off my shoulders is really exciting, and now I can just focus on the high school season.”
Pendleton said the ultimate decision-driving force was when she visited the program and found that the surrounding atmosphere was somewhere she wanted to be.
“When I went and visited everyone was so nice to me and the atmosphere was so amazing,” she said. “When I watched them practice everyone was working hard and they all wanted to work together, and they had a goal in mind.”
Pendleton’s recruitment and offer seemed only a matter of time to Edmond Memorial’s volleyball head coach Natalie Murray. And, on Thursday, Murray outlined just how impactful her senior has been.
“Regan has always been a good leader,” Murray said. “She’s very consistent. She’s a good friend and a good teammate to the girls off the court as well. (On the court) She’s very powerful. She gets a lot of kills for us, she gets a lot of blocks for us, and she’s a huge part of our success on the floor.”
Pendleton just last October led the Bulldogs in a Class 6A State Quarterfinal match against Edmond North. There, in Crossings Christian High School, Pendleton hammered down a team-most nine kills to send Memorial to the state semifinals.
