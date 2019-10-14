Petra Industries, the consumer technology and wholesale electronics distributor based in Edmond, celebrated its 21st annual Petra Hope In One Charity Golf Tournament Oct. 3 at the Oak Tree Country Club. This year’s event raised $120,000 for the two chosen charity organizations, Whiz Kids of Oklahoma and Mercy Multiplied.
Petra Hope In One has seen exponential growth in the two decades since its inception. Cumulatively, Hope In One has raised more than $1 million, with $240,000 being raised in only the last two years.
More than 140 people participated in this year’s tournament. The event began the evening of Wednesday, October 2, with a vendor reception and the annual Texas Hold‘em Tournament at Topgolf in Oklahoma City. The following day, golfers hit the links at the prestigious Oak Tree Country Club—an awards luncheon followed as Petra Industries presented the funds raised to both Mercy Multiplied and Whiz Kids of Oklahoma. Events concluded Thursday evening with a come-and-go mixer at Ranch Steakhouse.
“Each year Hope In One is more impactful and impressive than the last,” said Petra President Tate Morgan. “I’d like to thank our vendor partners for their generous support of both this year’s tournament and of Petra throughout the year. Giving back to the community is the cornerstone of any successful business, and I’m thankful for the dedication of our vendor partners who help make that happen.”
This year’s recipients of proceeds raised by Hope In One were Wiz Kids of Oklahoma and Mercy Multiplied. Each of these organizations are dedicated to helping young people in need, and each charity received $60,000 for their cause.
“Every year, we’re excited to see how Hope In One continues to impact our community, and beyond. Through Hope In One we are able to come together to serve a higher purpose, and it continues to thrill and humble me that we’ve seen another successful year that will impact the lives of those today and for generations to come,” said Petra Founder and CEO Bill Stewart.
Whiz Kids of Oklahoma is a non-profit that inspires schools, churches and community partners who feel called to support our city’s most vulnerable and empowers them to be difference-makers in the lives of children at-risk for school failure.
Mercy Multiplied is an international nonprofit Christian organization that helps young women break free from life-controlling issues and situations. They aim to help young women escape destructive cycles and discover purpose for their lives.
“We could not do what we do without the selfless support of people like you all in this room. You all are our Mercy family,” said Lauren Hobar, director of fundraising for Mercy Multiplied. “You guys are truly making a way for more young women to find freedom.”
Petra officials said they would like to extend a special thank you to the JASCO Giving Hope Foundation for their continued support of the Hope In One Charity Golf Tournament.
Petra distributes products for more than 800 brands bringing top name-brand products to their retail/e-tail partners. Founded in 1985 with a focus on and passion for accessories, today, Petra serves markets with products from categories like smart home tech, gaming, outdoor tech and more.
