Home Instead Senior Care, the Greater Oklahoma City Pickleball Club and the Santa Fe Family Life Center are partnering on Aug. 16 to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s by holding a pickleball tournament to raise money for the cure for Alzheimer’s.
One-hundred Pickleballers, family and friends will be at the Family Life Center enjoying a day of pickleball competition. more than over 200 gift, auction and raffle items. Some prizes will also be given away as prizes in a corn hole contest.
All events will begin at 9 a.m., and all attendees are eligible and invited to participate in the raffle, corn hole and auction events. Final auction and bigger prizes will be handed out closer to the end of the day’s events at approximately 2 p.m.
According to the Greater Oklahoma City Pickleball Club, there are more than 800 members in the local club. Five years ago there were only 75 members.
The organization says pickleball is a great addition to your overall social, mental and physical well-being. Included in the club are nationally-ranked top players including multiple national champions in their respective age groups.
The tournament is in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association’s The Longest Day fundraiser. On June 21 every year, people across the world participate in fundraising activities to help fund a cure for Alzheimer’s.
“Together, the strength of our light will outshine the darkness of Alzheimer’s,” The Alzheimer’s Association says of the event.
Though The Longest Day Pickleball Tournament comes a couple weeks behind the 2019 summer solstice, the funds will still benefit the same funds raised across the globe in last month’s annual fundraiser.
