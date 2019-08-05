Former Deer Creek baseball standout, Oklahoma State Baseball commit and current Chatham Anglers position player Kaden Polcovich hit five RBIs on Wednesday night against the Orleans Firebirds.
Polcovich’s last three RBIs were the biggest, though.
Down three, with two outs and the bases juiced, Polcovich lifted a ball to right-center field. The hit left Polcovich on second after clearing the bases and tying things at 7-all.
“The guys ahead of me did a great job getting on base, that’s what it started with,” Polcovich told Chatham’s broadcast crew after the come-from-behind win.
Polcovich said the at-bat itself was a struggle. Calling it a grind, he outlined the at-bat. After bringing it to a full, 3-2 count, he was forced to foul off consecutive breaking balls before he saw a fastball just high enough to punish.
“I love when the game’s in my hands,” Polcovich said. “That’s a different at-bat. I was laser-locked. I wasn’t going down without a fight.”
Polcovich had already hit back-to-back game clinching hits for the club in the middle of July.
Polcovich scored the winning run two batters later, when Chatham’s Jamal O’Guinn singled him in to complete a four-run ninth inning that ultimately clinched the Anglers’ 19th division title.
Chatham will begin post-season play with a three-game series against Harwich starting at 7 p.m. next Friday.
