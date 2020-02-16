KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Central Oklahoma's Hazel Puempel has been named Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Softball Hitter of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.
Puempel sparked the Bronchos to a perfect 6-0 performance at the UCO Invitational last weekend with a dominating performance at the plate. The senior slugger batted a staggering .650, collecting 13 hits in 20 at bats with five doubles, one homer and eight RBI in finishing with a 1.050 slugging percentage and a .696 on-base percentage while also stealing three bases.
Puempel hit safely in all six games and had at least two hits in four of them. She lifted UCO to a 4-3 win over Southeastern Oklahoma with a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning, going 3-for-3 in that game with a school record-tying three doubles.
Puempel is hitting .526 on the season for Central, which is 7-5 on the season.
The Bronchos continue a 19-game homestand this weekend with the UCO Classic, playing the first of five games at 2 p.m. Friday against Colorado-Colorado Springs.
