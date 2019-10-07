As the planning began for the 2019 Putt FORE Public Education golf tournament, the Edmond Public Schools Foundation golf committee brainstormed ideas about how to make sure the mission of the Foundation was present at the golf tournament. This resulted in the idea for the Student Driver game.
Six students, all members of Edmond Public Schools high school golf teams, volunteered to participate in the Student Driver game. Two students from Edmond Memorial, Edmond North, and Edmond Santa Fe joined the tournament to drive for golfers on three different holes in exchange for a donation to the Edmond Public Schools Foundation.
Kylie Kajioka and Ivy Harris from Edmond Santa Fe, Emily Miller and Jordan Wilson from Edmond North, and Trent Martindale and Scott McPhail from Edmond Memorial were the student golfers participating.
“As a committee, it was important to us to make sure Edmond Public School students were in some way part of the tournament. The work of the Edmond Public Schools Foundation is to support the needs of Edmond Public Schools, and by adding the Student Driver game, those who came to golf for the afternoon had the opportunity to interact directly with the students our work impacts,” said Jeff DeSpain, Edmond Public Schools Foundation board member and golf chair.
“The Student Drivers were the highlight of the event,” said Deanna Boston, Edmond Public Schools Foundation executive director. “Not only did the golfers enjoy letting the Student Drivers take their shot, but also the students appeared to be having just as much fun!”
When asked about his experience, Edmond Memorial golf team member and Student Driver participant, Scott McPhail, said, “I had so much fun! I would want to do this again next year.”
The Putt FORE Public Education golf tournament is one of several events hosted by the Edmond Public Schools Foundation to raise funds for Edmond Public Schools. To learn more about upcoming events, visit their website at www.edmondpsf.org or call 405-340-2819.
Edmond Public Schools Foundation connects the community and its resources with Edmond Public Schools teacher, student and school needs in pursuit of the highest level of academic excellence.
The EPS Foundation is a recognized 501(c) 3 non-profit organization focused on the development and management of resources in support the Edmond Public School District.
