Edmond North’s swimming standout Lily Rector was named the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference’s Girls Swimmer of the Year this weekend.
Both Rector’s head coach Heather Devoe and Edmond North site coach Lauren Reddout have seen why she was selected for the annual honor.
“Lily just has a drive to win and be competitive,” Reddout said. “Failure is not an option for her.”
Devoe agreed, stating that Rector’s demeanor in the pool is a big part of her success.
“It just goes back to her team first mentality and her own personal beliefs,” Devoe said. “She’s in it to win it, and if she can’t win it then she’s still going to do her best, and that usually means she’s going to win.”
Rector will split the Girls Swimmer of the Year honors with Norman North’s Victoria Hollen.
Devoe was also honored in the yearly conference awards, after she was named the 2020 COAC Swimming Coach of the Year, too.
North girls win COAC title
Rector helped lead the girls Edmond North swimming team to a COAC championship this past weekend. There, the Huskies finished 104 points ahead of second-place Norman North with 404 total team points.
Rector led an Edmond North 1-2 finish in the Girls 100-yard freestyle event, finishing in 55.97. North’s freshman Allison Lewis was right behind, finishing in 57.69. The 1-2 punch meant North garnished 37 team points from that single event.
Rector and her company of relay teammates also garnished two more gold medals. They’d take the opening 200-yard Medley in 1:57.03. Emma Reynolds, Liberty Long and Danielle Horst swam with Rector there, and the team outpaced Norman North’s second-place finish by just over a second.
Long and Rector teamed up again in the 400-yard Freestyle Relay, but this time freshman Lewis and junior Reese Lugafet swam inbetween them. Combined, the quartet finished the relay in 3:53.83, with Deer Creek’s combination of Kenadie DeYoung, Jillian Hull, Halle McFarlane, and Eastyn DeYoung finishing second in 4:04.50.
Danielle Horst added another 20 team points after she won the 50-yard freestyle sprint. She finished with a 26.14, with Creek’s Kenadie DeYoung and Edmond Santa Fe’s DeShayla Thompson joining her on the Edmond-themed podium.
Another Edmond duo finished first and second in the 100-yard butterfly, too. North’s Liberty Long swam the final heat in 1:02.87 for top prize, and Edmond Memorial’s Krista Parker was second in 1:04.37.
Horst, Lugafet, Lewis and Erin Sylvester also took another gold home after the team won the 200-yard freestyle relay. They finished in 1:46.95, with Edmond Memorial’s team of Krista Parker, Beth McAnally, Ingrid Olstad, and Emma Smith second in 1:47.45.
Creek’s combination of Gracy Anthony, Jillian Hull, Halle McFarlane, and Olivia Lounsbery was third in 1:50.91.
