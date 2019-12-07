OKLAHOMA CITY – The Redbud Classic, Oklahoma City’s esteemed running and cycling tradition, will celebrate its 38th anniversary of bringing fitness, fun and philanthropy to the community in 2020. Registration is now open for all Redbud events set for the weekend of Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, 2020.
The 2020 Redbud Classic features events for the whole family starting on Saturday, April 4 with 10-, 33- and 45-Mile Bike Tours, a 1-Mile Kids’ Fun Run and the inaugural 1-Mile Woof Walk, a new event for which participants can register to walk with their dogs. The events continue on Sunday, April 5 with 5K and 10K timed runs, 5K Wheelchair Event, 2-Mile Walk and 2-Mile Baby Stroller Derby.
New in 2020, the 1-Mile Woof Walk will take place immediately following the 1-Mile Kids’ Fun Run on Saturday, April 4. Registration costs $15 per dog and each owner will receive a medal along with a bandana for their pet. Dogs are required to be leashed at all times, with no retractable leashes allowed.
Each year, the Redbud Foundation Board of Directors selects an Oklahoma City non-profit organization with whom to partner and serve as the beneficiary of event proceeds. Annually, multiple agencies apply to the Redbud Classic as potential beneficiaries. After reviewing this year’s applicants, the Redbud Classic Board of Directors selected the Oklahoma City Police Athletic League (OKC PAL), a nonprofit organization whose mission is provide athletic programs, leadership skills training and service opportunities to the students and schools involved in their programs.
“Redbud has raised more than $750,000 for local non-profits in Oklahoma since our first race in 1983,” Redbud Classic Race Director Sara Sweet said. “We strive to keep serving our mission of providing the community with a tradition of fun, fitness and philanthropy year after year. We are honored to have partnered with the Oklahoma City Police Athletic League as the 2020 beneficiary and look forward to providing race participants with the opportunity to help students create a healthy, active lifestyle and receive quality mentorship from our community’s local heroes.”
OKC PAL works in partnership with the Oklahoma City Police Department to serve students and schools in Oklahoma City. OKC PAL’s mission is to create a safe place for kids to participate in sports and leadership and to strengthen the relationship between police officers and youth. The nonprofit aims to drive change by providing positive opportunities for the youth they serve.
“We are ecstatic to be selected as the 2020 Redbud beneficiary and can’t think of a better way to support our organization and our students,” OKC PAL Executive Director Peter Evans said. “The Oklahoma City Police Athletic League has worked to create an environment where kids are taught the importance of teamwork, leadership and pursuing an active lifestyle, and we appreciate the opportunity Redbud has given us to share our message.”
The Redbud Classic events continue past the finish line with the sixth annual Redbud BASH. The BASH will be held Sunday, April 5 at 1 p.m. in the finish area at Nichols Hills Plaza. There will be a variety of food from some of Oklahoma’s premier food trucks, beverages from COOP Ale Works and other sponsors, free family-friendly games and activities, music and other entertainment.
Registration is available online, or you may register in person at the registration office April 2-4, 2020. By registering early and online at redbud.org, participants are more likely to receive their choice of T-shirt size as well as a timing tag. Until Jan. 31, early-bird registration fees are $30 for the running/walking events, $40 for the cycling tours and $60 for multi-day registration. Registration fees for the 1-Mile Kids’ Fun Run and the Woof Walk are $15.
For complete event details including start times, course maps and registration information, visit redbud.org.
