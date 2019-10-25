Four of the five Player and Coach of the Year awards within the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference will go to Edmond-area names, the conference announced Thursday evening.
Deer Creek’s Terin Ritz was selected Player of the Year for the conference, while Jacee Minter (Offensive Player of the Year), Jill Dickson (Pitcher of the Year) and Janet Chartney (Coach of the Year) joined her on the honors list.
Moore’s Taylor McKittrick, selected for Defensive Player of the Year, was the sole representative on the top five awards for any schools outside of Oklahoma City’s northernmost metro.
Joining the four of the year selections were a handful of more names split across the conference’s first- and second-team selections.
Emersen Heron and Caitlyn Wells split two of the three first-team pitcher slots. North’s Emily Deramus and Kamryn Garvie saw ink for first-team selections on the infield, too. Centerfielders Beth McAnally and Shayleigh Odom were also named to the first-team all-conference roster.
Evy Aud (North, Pitcher) and Bailey Fowler (Santa Fe, Outfield) were selected in their respective positions for inclusion on the conference’s second-team roster.
Honorable mentions included: Deer Creek’s Hailey Evans, Macy Stockton and Whitney Kimberlin; Memorial’s Mandi Lenon and Leah McAnally; North’s Riah Smith and Grace Valois; and Santa Fe’s Chloe White, Madi Peters, Liz Carter and Allie Cox.
