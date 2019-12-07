CLAREMORE — The University of Central Oklahoma men's basketball team ran out of steam in a spirited battle with Rogers State Thursday night, falling 64-57 in the first Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association game of the 2019-20 season for the Bronchos.
UCO is now 3-6 on the season and 0-1 in league play. Central will visit Northeastern State Saturday at 3:30 p.m. as its four-game road trip continues.
"We fought so hard, but we turned the ball over too many times," UCO head coach Bob Hoffman said. "It was a very physical game and we need to correct some things and over come that. You have to play better to win a game on the road."
UCO held a lead with six minutes to play, but a late rally by Rogers State gave the Hillcats the edge and the Bronchos couldn't recover.
Dashon Bell had a team-high 15 points for the Bronchos, shooting 5-for-10 from the floor and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. He added five rebounds and a pair of assists.
Colt Savage scored eight points, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and two more free-throws. He also had five rebounds. Cam Givens had eight points as well and had four boards.
Central and Rogers fought back and forth throughout the first half. Bell was key early, putting the Bronchos up 2-0 with an alley-oop layup. There would end up being 11 lead changes in the first half. Rogers State scored consecutive baskets early on, but the team's traded blows for nearly the entire first 20 minutes.
The Bronchos hit 10 of 33 shots from the floor in the first half, including three 3-pointers and all three of their free-throw attempts.
Bell led the Bronchos with six first-half points. Justin Nimmer added five and grabbed four rebounds. D.J. Basey added four points and a game-high five first-half rebounds.
Nimmer had a big and-1 layup with 2:35 to play that tied the game at 22 and then subsequently gave the Bronchos a 23-22 lead. A well-timed 6-0 run by RSU created another deficit, but Savage answered with a big three in the corner right in front of the Rogers State bench that made it 28-26 and UCO took that small deficit to the halftime locker room.
UCO kept that fight going in the second half. After an early spurt by RSU, UCO went on a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 37-35 after a big Savage three. He later hit a pair of free-throws to cut the lead to 42-40. Bell added a game-tying layup moments later and then Givens knocked down a jumper to put the Bronchos up 44-42.
UCO led for a while after that, but RSU would come back. After Bell made a late layup to put the Bronchos up 51-48. However, Rogers State followed that with an 8-0 run to go up 55-51. RSU led 60-52 late. The Bronchos got as close as six down the stretch.
Nimmer finished with seven points, Basey and Turner each had six.
Central Oklahoma will play at Northeastern State Saturday, then at Oral Roberts in an exhibition the following Saturday before returning to Hamilton Field House to take on Oklahoma Baptist Dec. 17.
