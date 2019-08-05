OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Oklahoma Christian basketball star and assistant coach Jan Ross will be in the inaugural class for the Putnam City Schools Athletic Hall of Fame.
Ross competed in four sports at Putnam City West High School and was named as The Oklahoman's All-City Guard of the Year in 1982, when Oklahoma girls still played 6-on-6 basketball. She played in the Oklahoma-Texas All-Star game as well as the annual All-State Games conducted by the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
At OC, she developed into a strong offensive player as well. During a memorable senior season in 1985-86, she averaged 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game as the Lady Eagles won the NAIA District 9 and Bi-District titles to advance to the national tournament in Kansas City, Mo., for the first time, reaching the quarterfinals.
Ross earned All-America honorable mention and NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors that season. She also was a first-team All-Sooner Athletic Conference selection after receiving second-team All-SAC recognition as a junior. She was inducted into the OC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003.
She spent five seasons as OC head coach Stephanie Findley's first assistant before serving as head coach at Del City High School (1991-95) and Broken Arrow High School (1995-96).She then joined her former OC teammate, Sherri Coale, in reviving Oklahoma's sagging women's basketball program. Ross served as Coale's top assistant for 22 seasons before moving into the role of chief of staff before the 2018-19 season.
Ross oversees academic progress for students-athletes, breaks down film of OU's practices and opponents, assists OU's coaching staff with various initiatives and works in an outreach role with the community and local high school coaches.
Since Ross' arrival, the Sooners have won six Big 12 Conference regular season titles, four Big 12 tournament titles, produced 15 20-plus win seasons and advanced to 19 consecutive NCAA tournaments. Ross also helped OU to the 2002 national championship game and back-to-back national semifinal appearances in 2009 and 2010, along with nine Sweet 16 appearances.
Among those joining Ross in the 11-member inaugural class of the Putnam City Schools Athletic Hall of Fame are Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Largent, former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford and former Major League Baseball standout Bob Shirley.
The induction ceremony will be held Aug. 30 at Victory Church, with former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett serving as the emcee.
